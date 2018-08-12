Fr. Reyes to Cebuanos: ‘Expect more killings’

Activist and running priest Fr. Robert Reyes warned of more deaths with the government’s intensified anti-drugs campaign.

In an interview on Sunday (August 12), Reyes said the police personnel who are newly assigned in Cebu are likely to be responsible for the recent bloodbaths.

The priest expressed that the new police officers are inclined to do more killings.

Reyes called on the church to make a stand in stopping the spate of violence in Cebu.