Former ‘Jaguar’ associate, high value target in CV, nabbed

A 48-YEAR-OLD Duljo Fatima resident, whom police claimed to be a level 2 high value target (HVT) in their list of drug personalities in Central Visayas, was arrested on Sunday in an anti-illegal drug operation in Barangay Duljo Fatima in Cebu City.

Harvey “Jablin” Pag-usara was arrested after he was caught with suspected shabu worth P384,000 during a buy-bust operation in Sitio San Pedro, Duljo Fatima, said Chief Insp. Randy Caballes, Mambaling Police Precinct chief, in an interview on Sunday.

Caballes, who led the Mambaling police officers during the operation, said they confiscated 11 sachets and four medium packs of suspected shabu from the suspect.

Caballes said that Pag-usara was classified as an HVT because he was known as a former associate of the slain drug lord, the late Jeffrey “Jaguar” Diaz, and that is aside from his illegal drug activities.

Police also took into custody a 17-year-old girl, who was inside the suspect’s house, and turned her over to the their Women’s and Children’s Protection Desk, who would turn her over to the social workers.

The girl later told police that she was there because she was Pag-usara’s girlfriend, and she had nothing to do with the illegal activities.

Pag-usara was detained at the Mambaling Police Precinct detention cell pending the filing of charges.