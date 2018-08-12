Suspect in killing of Budlaan minor surrenders

The suspect in the killing of a grade eight pupil in the mountain Barangay Budlaan, Cebu City, Sunday dawn has surrendered to the police.

Jeffrey Mercader Borinaga who is also a resident of Barangay Budlaan said that he did not intend to kill Rey (not his real name), 14.

Borinaga told police investigators that his supposed target was another minor whom he suspected of mauling and stabbing his younger brother. But because of his anger, he fired shots at Rey hitting the boy on the head.

Rey died from two gunshot wounds on his head.

Chief Insp. Arieza Otida, Information Officer of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that Rey belong to a group of eight minors who mauled Borinaga’s younger brother. But they could not determine who in the group stabbed Borinaga’s brother.

After the incident which happened at around 2a.m., the group of eight minors started to disperse.

Rey was on his way home with a 15-year-old companion when Borinaga’s group blocked their way and started to maul them.

Otida said that Borinaga then pulled a gun that was tucked on his waistline and shot Rey at least two times.

Police recovered slugs from a caliber 38 revolver at the crime scene.

Otida said that Borinaga is now detained at the Talamban Police Station while they prepare appropriate charges against him.