Osmeña rejects security detail from city police

Cebu City Tomas Osmeña said that he will not accept the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team assigned by Supt. Royina Garma, Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) director, as his security detail.

“That’s another way of saying that I am under armed surveillance,” said Osmeña.

Osmeña also criticized Garma for assigning SWAT members to patrol his residence and office. He said that Garma could have deployed them on the streets./Delta Dyrecka Letigio, USJ-R Journalism Intern