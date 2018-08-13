Osmeña rejects security detail from city police
Cebu City Tomas Osmeña said that he will not accept the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team assigned by Supt. Royina Garma, Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) director, as his security detail.
“That’s another way of saying that I am under armed surveillance,” said Osmeña.
Osmeña also criticized Garma for assigning SWAT members to patrol his residence and office. He said that Garma could have deployed them on the streets./Delta Dyrecka Letigio, USJ-R Journalism Intern
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.