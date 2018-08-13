Osmeña to give legal aid to Tumulak
Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña will give full legal assistance to Councilor and Deputy Mayor for Police Matters Dave Tumulak.
The councilor was charged by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG-7) for allegedly punching Michael Banua, the driver of PO1 Eugene Calumba.
The police officer was killed after he allegedly made an attempt on the life of Tejero Barangay Councilman Jessielou Cadungog.
The mayor said the allegations of CIDG-7 against Tumulak is intended to intimidate the people./Delta Dyrecka Letigio, USJ-R Journalism Intern
