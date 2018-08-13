Balili’s death: PRO-7 investigates two policemen

The two police officer who were with SPO1 Roderick Balili during the ‘accidental firing’ are now being investigated.

If proven to be negligent in handing over the gun to Balili, SPO1 Jonathan Buscato and PO1 Justine Padillo may be suspended or dismissed from service.

Supt. Reyman Tolentin, spokesperson of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said that the two police officers are now under the Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit (PHAU).