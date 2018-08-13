Osmeña: Killer Boys from Negros Oriental now in Cebu

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña disclosed that he has the names of the “killer boys” or alleged police-hitmen from Negros Oriental who are recently assigned in Cebu.

The names, however, are withheld for verification.

“I have no capability to investigate but then our people are telling me that they know them,” said Osmeña.

He encouraged the public to provide him information about the police-hitmen. /Delta Dyrecka Letigio, USJ-R Journalism Intern