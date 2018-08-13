CHR-7 starts probe on alleged involvement of cops in killings

The Commission on Human Rights in Central Visayas (CHR-7) has decided to step in and investigate the alleged involvement of policemen in the series of killings in Cebu.

CHR-7 chief investigator Leo Villarino said two policemen, PO1 Eugene Calumba and SPO1 Roderick Balili, have already been implicated in the two shooting incidents Barangay Tejero, Cebu City and Carcar City, respectively.

Villarino also said there are leads which reveal that uniformed men might be behind these two incidents.

The human rights invesigator added that the series of killings in Cebu has become alarming.