Passengers stranded in Cebu ports due to strong waves

Huge waves has left at least 650 passengers bound for the neighboring province of Bohol stranded at the ports of Cebu.

This after the captains of at least three fastcrafts from Cebu City that are bound for Tagbilaran City in Bohol province decide to forgo their travel to ensure the safety of their passengers.

Coastguard SN1 Conde Rigne Kapa said that an OceanJet fastcraft left the ports of Cebu at 6 a.m. but the ship captain decided to return to their port of origin after they were met by huge waves.

Other fastcraft trips scheduled to depart Cebu at 7 a.m. where no longer allowed to leave, he added.

Pag-asa Mactan said that the strong waves in the eastern part of the country is caused by the enhanced southwest monsoon.