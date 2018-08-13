CCPO launches bike patrol to deter crimes at night

Do not be afraid if you see bicycle riding policemen roam city streets at night.

These cops are tasked to go around the city including its subdivisions to deter the possible occurrence of crimes in these areas, said Senior Supt. Royina Garma, head of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

Cops will be using the 30 bicycles donated by Saturn Gaming Corporation./Gerard Vincent Francisco, USJ-R Intern