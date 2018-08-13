Koreans, security guards face string of charges over hotel siege

At least 35 security guards and seven Koreans were charged with grave threats, grave coercion, slight illegal detention and obstruction of justice at the Lapu-Lapu City Prosecutor’s Office on Monday for forcibly taking over Mactan Isla Resort and Casino last Friday (August 10).

One security personnel was injured after armed men barged into the compound of the resort in Barangay Agus, Lapu-Lapu City.

Initial investigation showed that the armed men were allegedly hired by one of the Korean owners of the resort, who was earlier ousted from managing the resort.