Sea ambulances to transport patients from islands to mainland Cebu hospitals
By Jessa Mae O. Sotto |August 13,2018 - 03:25 PM
At least two sea ambulances are targeted by the Cebu Provincial Government to materialize this year.
The water-emergency vessels will dock in Camotes and Bantayan islands, Cebu.
Dr. Rene Catan, head of the Cebu Provincial Health Office (PHO), said the motorized bancas will help bring patients from the islands to hospitals in mainland Cebu.
