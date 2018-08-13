Two witnesses to testify against Mabatid’s residency

Daniel Francis Arguedo has secured two new witnesses in the quo warranto petition which he filed against Mabolo Barangay Captain Prisca Niña Mabatid.

During the continuation of the hearing of the case on Monday morning, Arguedo’s lawyers submitted the judicial affidavits of Mabatid’s former employee, Eva delos Santos, and a man who lives close to their ancestral home in neighbor in Barangay Mabolo to prove that she is no longer staying there.

Mabatid’s camp requested to set the examination of the witnesses on Wednesday, August 15, so they will have enough time to study their affidavits.