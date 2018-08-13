10 fastcrafts cancel trips

AT least ten trips of fastcrafts bound to Bohol were cancelled on Monday due to rough seas.

Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Cebu Station SN1 Conde Rigne Kapa said the the captains of fastcrafts going to Tagbilaran City in Bohol province decided to forgo their travel to ensure the safety of their passengers.

Kapa said at least 635 passengers of the 6 a.m. trip were stranded after the ship captain decided to return to Cebu port because of the rough seas.

Kapa said that fastcraft trips for Bohol for the day were also cancelled by OceanJet, To Go and Starcraft.

The passengers of these trips decided to transfer to other bigger vessels for their trips to Bohol.

Meo Aguirre, weather specialist of Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) Mactan station, said the rough sea condition was due to the enhanced southwest monsoon or Hagabat.

The weather disturbance, he said, would bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies and rainshowers in the next two days.