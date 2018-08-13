PB OKs P164M SB

Members of the Provincial Board (PB) approved the ordinance for the P164 million supplemental budget of the general fund, during the regular session on Monday. Provincial Budget Officer

Danilo Rodas explained that bulk of the total amount of P164, 695, 218.11 will be allocated for the assistance of local government units (LGUs) of P40 million and P11 million allocation for the renovation of Capitol’s Social Hall.

While, P19 million will be used for the additional funding of provincial hospitals and P25 million for the bonuses of the regular and casual employees of the Cebu provincial government.