Bicycle Patrol teams activated

POLICE visibility in Cebu City is expected to improve with the creation of Bike Patrol Teams.

Thirty bicycles were donated to the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) by Saturn Gaming Corporation, aimed at increasing police visibility and mobility, and allow the Bike Patrol Teams to gain access to places that the mobile patrol units have difficulty entering.

Cebu City Police Director, Senior Supt. Royina Garma said that four teams will be deployed in four different subdivisions around Cebu City every night until early morning to give the residents an easier way to contact them.

The list of subdivisions will be given to Garma by the different police stations in Cebu City.

“It’s more on police presence ang gamit natin sa bisikleta natin. Ang mga tao sa subdivision will have the opportunity to establish contact with the police officers,” said Garma after the launching and turnover of the bicycles valued at over P200,000.

According to Garma, they will select the policemen who will be assigned to the bike patrol team but will also accept volunteers.

Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO–7) Regional Director Victor Caindec, who was an honored guest during the launching, said, the bicycles will certainly lessen pollution and will also provide an opportunity for exercise.

The police also assist the Barangay Peacekeeping Action Teams in managing traffic.