Cebu City Gov’t to file charges against man who stole office laptops

The Cebu City Government will file complaints against the suspect who stole four laptops from the Cebu City Legal Office last Saturday, August 11.

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña made this announcement in a press conference today at his office.

The suspect was identified as Ryan Cimafranca, 19, who is now detained in Waterfront Police Station (Station 3).

Cimafranca was caught by the authorities last night and recovered all four stolen laptops.

Lawyer Joseph Bernaldez, City Legal Officer, said he has urged their employees to ensure their windows are locked before leaving.

“The thief reportedly went inside through the window because it was not locked,” Bernaldez said. / Zena V. Magto

USJ-R Journalism Intern