Osmeña to police: ‘Don’t fool the public’

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña will not provide details to police authorities on his informants about the spate of killings in Cebu .

Osmeña urged law enforcement authorities to be transparent on the peace and order situation in the city.

“One of the most important thing is to let the public know. Don’t fool the public. The things you’re feeding to the public is ridiculous,” he explained.

The mayor has scrutinized the police force since the foiled ambush attempt of Tejero Barangay Councilman Jessielou Cadungog on July 30.

It was alleged that the slain police officer, PO3 Eugene Calumba, attempted to kill Cadungog.

On the other hand, Osmeña has sent a request letter addressed to the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) to mobilize the Special Weapon and Tactics (SWAT) team in the Mobile Patrol Group (MPG).

He also urged CCPO to augment police presence in Barangay Sinsin, a hinterland barangay, following reports that the village serves as an exit point for criminals fleeing from Cebu City.