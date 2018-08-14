Trafficker sentenced to life in prison

A 32-year-old accused was sentenced to life imprisonment and a fine of P2.6 million by a trial court in Cebu City on Monday (August 13).

Judge Ester Veloso of Cebu City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 6 ordered the conviction of Eul Vincent Ondoy Rodriguez for qualified trafficking in persons.

Rodriguez was arrested in February 2014 for allegedly forcing the 13-year-old victim to perform lewd acts in front of a camera.

“Today’s conviction of another online trafficker — the 39th such conviction — is a reminder that the Philippine justice system is defending the rights of innocent children from the violence of online sexual exploitation,” lawyer John Tanagho, director of International Justice Mission (IJM) Cebu Field Office, said in a press statement.

“Online trafficker who rob children of dignity and freedom will only, in the end, will forefeit their own freedom as the courts deliver justice for victims of OSEC throughout this nation,” the lawyer added.