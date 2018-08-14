NTC-7 warns public on text scams

The National Telecommunications Commission in Central Visayas (NTC-7) has cautioned the public against text scams.

Engr. Bill Peralta of NTC-7 warned the public not to immediately believe on text messages informing them that they won on a raffle promo, especially if they have not participated in any promo.

An indication of a text scam, Peralta said, is when the number of the texter is eleven digits only.

Peralta also urged the public to report the incidents in order for the NTC-7 to block the cellphone number being used in scamming the public.