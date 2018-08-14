NTC-7 warns public on text scams
The National Telecommunications Commission in Central Visayas (NTC-7) has cautioned the public against text scams.
Engr. Bill Peralta of NTC-7 warned the public not to immediately believe on text messages informing them that they won on a raffle promo, especially if they have not participated in any promo.
An indication of a text scam, Peralta said, is when the number of the texter is eleven digits only.
Peralta also urged the public to report the incidents in order for the NTC-7 to block the cellphone number being used in scamming the public.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.