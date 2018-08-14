PRO-7 willing to share notes with Commission on Human Rights

The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) welcomes the investigation conducted by the Commission on Human Rights in Central Visayas (CHR-7) on the alleged involvement of policemen in the series of killings in Cebu.

Supt. Reyman Tolentin, spokesperson of PRO-7, said they can share their notes with CHR-7.

Tolentin, however, said the commission must first ask the permission of higher authorities in Camp Crame.