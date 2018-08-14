Commission on the Laity to launch prayer drive to end killings

The Commission on the Laity of the Archdiocese of Cebu will launch a prayer drive on Saturday (August 18).

The initiative is intended to seek God’s help to end the spate of killings in Cebu.

Fe Barino, chairperson of the commission, said they also requested Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma to issue an oratio imperata or mandatory prayer to be used in all Masses in the archdiocese.