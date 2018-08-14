Davide to Garcia: Why not blame yourself?

Instead of putting the blame on others, Cebu Gov. Hilario “Junjun” Davide III advised Deputy House Speaker Gwendolyn Garcia to instead blame herself and accept the fact that she was ordered dismissed from service by the Office of the Ombudsman.

Davide described as “hilarious” Garcia’s claim that retired Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales was incapable of rendering a fair decision.

Garcia expressed earlier that the former anti-graft leader and Davide’s father, former Chief Justice Hilario Davide Jr., are friends.

The Office of the Ombudsman denied the Motion for Reconsideration filed by Garcia on the dismissal order against her.