Council to deliberate on Kawit deal, landfill project
The Cebu City Council will deliberate on the validity of the two resolutions covering the P18-billion Kawit Island development joint venture and the proposed Binaliw landfill project in their Tuesday session.
Vice Mayor Edgardo Labella, earlier said the continuation of the regular session last Wednesday night was “not proper, nor authorized and therefore illegal.”
Mayor Tomas Osmeña, though, said the Kawit Island development and the proposed Binaliw landfill project were valid.
