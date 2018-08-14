CIDG-7 searching for Peter Lim

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) said they are trying to locate controversial businessman Peter Lim amid moves by the Department of Justice (DOJ) to seek a hold departure order on him at a Makati court.

“We’re looking for him,” CIDG Regional Director Lito Patay told reporters after a courtesy visit to Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide III on Tuesday morning.

Lim’s spokesperson Jun Fuentes said his boss is in Cebu but he’s not sure whether or not the businessman, who had been tagged as an alleged drug lord by the authorities, will surrender.