Tapales faces Tanzanian Mrema on Sept. 30 in Quezon City

FORMER World Boxing Organization (WBO) bantamweight world champion Marlon “Nightmare” Tapales will return to the ring after a 17-month hiatus as he is set to take on Tanzanian road warrior Goodluck Mrema in a 10-rounder bantamweight showdown of the Philippines vs Tanzania of GerryPens Promotions on September 30 at the SM Skydome in Quezon City.

The 26-year-old Tapales of Lanao del Norte last fought in April 23, 2017, winning via an 11th round technical knockout against Japanese Shohei Omori for the WBO world bantamweight title.

Despite his resounding win, Tapales was stripped of his title for being overweight a day before the bout.

He has not seen action since then.

Tapales has a record of 30 wins, with 13 by knockouts, and two losses. He gained popularity when he staged a stunning upset versus Pungluang Sor Singyu of Thailand in 2016 in Ayutthaya, Thailand.

Mrema is familiar fighting Filipinos because in 2017, he fought but lost via technical knockout in the very first round against Jeo Santisima of ALA Boxing Gym at the International Eucharistic Convention Center.

But the 23-year-old Tanzanian went on a roll since then, winning seven of his last nine bouts. He now has a record of 22 wins (12 KOs), and three losses.

The bout will be promoted by two-division world champion Gerry Peñalosa.

Peñalosa’s nephews, Dave and Carlo Peñalosa, are also seeing action in the fight card, both facing Tanzanian foes.

Dave will face Twalib Tuwa while Carlo takes on James Kibazange. Also featured in the undercard is the undefeated Reymart Gaballo, who will lock horns with Julias Kisaware.