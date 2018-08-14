Chioson Dev’t tastes first loss

THE PEOPLE’S General-2015 handed the Chioson Development-2011 its first loss of the competition with a dominant 81-53 win in Division C of the 23rd Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) Basketball Tournament last Sunday at the Magis Eagles Arena in Canduman, Mandaue City.

2015’s balanced attack proved to be too much to handle for the previously unbeaten 2011 as Joseph Mayol led the team with 16 points.

Stephen Co also had a solid all-around outing with 14 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two assists.

The win bolstered 2015’s record to 2-1 (win-loss) and dropped 2011 to 3-1.

In another game, Crossfit Subtero-2009 won its second game in a row after dismantling Omega-2010, 74-48.

Kyle Valmoria had 17 points, Vincent Yap and Jay dela Cruz had 11 apiece while Eugene Gabuya pitched in 10 in the lopsided match.

2010 remained winless after two games.

The Island Premium Paints-2012 also boosted its record to 2-1 with a 55-53 squeaker over the Cebu Cube Ice Corp-2008.

Mavii Suarez paced the team with a near double-double of 19 points and nine boards to help send 2008 to its third loss in as many games.