PSC Visayas’ amateur boxing program to begin on Sunday

IN ORDER to keep the amateur boxing scene relevant and alive in Cebu, the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Visayas is opening its monthly amateur boxing program on Sunday at the Cebu City Sports Center boxing gym.

The PSC tapped Amateur Boxing Alliances of the Philippines (ABAP) Central Visayas head and PSC Coordinator in-charge of boxing development Lorenzo “Chao” Sy to lead the grassroots development boxing program for the Cebuanos.

“The PSC Amateur Boxing Program is a separate undertaking from the Cebu Amateur Boxing Revival in which I partnered with Cebu boxing patron sir Antonio Aldeguer. PSC wanted this separate program apart from the boxing revival program, in which we placed in hiatus for the moment because we want this to be the venue for the elite boxers,” Sy explained.

The PSC Boxing is centered on age bracket level regardless of their skills level.

Tournament manager Serafion “Jungkoy” Cortes said the focus is on the age categories 12 years old and under, 13-14, and 15-16.

“I have a specific instruction from sir (PSC Visayas Regional Coordinator) Nonnie (Lopez) and sir Chao to focus on the age category,” Cortes said in a separate interview. “I was told to reach out to other boxing clubs, especially the small clubs. Even boxers from other towns or cities or provinces are welcome as long as they fall under the said age categories.”

For the 12-under category, weight class will begin at 28kgs; the 13-14 category will start at 32kgs and the 15-16 division will have a minimum of 38kgs. Female boxers are also welcome.

Sy asked the boxing clubs to submit the list of their boxers and weight class to Cortes the soonest possible time as they only have 12 bouts per event.

PSC Boxing Training Center

Cortes can be contacted through cell no. 0942-205-8751 or submit the list at Hotel Fortuna front desk in Borromeo St., Cebu City.

In addition to this, Sy also announced that the PSC Boxing Training Center will be open soon in Peace Valley in Lahug.

Aspiring boxers are welcome to train in the facility, which will be also double as the future home for boxing tournaments organized and funded by the PSC through the discretionary funds of Commissioner Ramon Fernandez.