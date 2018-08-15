PDEA-7 still trusts PNP, police welcome CHR probe

Despite rumors that operatives from the Philippine National Police (PNP) might have a hand in the killing of two agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7), the latter still expressed its trust to the police and the investigations being conducted by them.

Leia Albiar, PDEA-7 spokesperson, said during a news forum yesterday, that they still believe in the integrity of the police investigation and will wait for it to finish before commenting on the matter.

“We will let the investigations to finish. We cannot comment on anything yet, basin premature, but salig gyud mi sa investigation (it might be premature. But we trust their investigation),” Albiar said.

“Kung wala tay salig sa atong counterparts, then maunsa naman ta? We trust their investigation,” Albiar stressed.

(If we do not have trust in our counterparts, what would happen to us? We trust their investigation)

Ambushed agents

Talks have surfaced that the police are behind the ambush-slay of PDEA agents Baby “Earl” Rallos and Von Rian Tecson which happened in a span of just 13 days.

Rallos was killed by still unidentified assailants in Cebu City last July 27.

Less than two weeks later or on August 8, Tecson was gunned down in Barangay Perrelos, Carcar City.

One of the most vocal about the alleged involvement of the police in the spate of killings in Cebu is Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña.

The feisty local chief executive even went to the extent of accusing the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) of trying to cover-up their involvement in the killing of Tecson.

Osmeña based his accusations from what he said were unverified reports one of which pointed to SPO1 Roderick Balili as one of those involved in killing Tecson.

Balili was alleged to have accidentally shot himself at about the same time that Tecson was ambushed.

Tecson, according to witnesses, was able to fire back at his assailants one of whom was alleged to be Balili who died two days after the incident despite pronouncements from his superiors that he was already in stable condition.

Balili reportedly succumbed to two gunshot wounds on the chest.

The PDEA-7 said that the record of the two slain agents are already being prepared just in case the PRO-7 may decide to look over them as part of their ongoing investigation.

Welcome probe

Meanwhile, PRO-7 said it welcomes the investigation being conducted by the Commission on Human Rights on the possible involvement of their personnel in the series of killings in Cebu.

Supt. Reyman Tolentin, PRO-7 spokesperson, said they see no problem with CHR-7’s move.

“The CHR can always investigate. We know they also have to perform their mandate and it is also their duty to investiagte what is really happening here,” said Tolentin.

Tolentin even stated that they are willing to share notes or documents with CHR-7 provided the latter has the permission from their higher ups in Camp Crame.