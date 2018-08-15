Garma yet to assign police in Barangay Sinsin

Senior Superintendent Royina Garma, Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) Director, is still unsure whether to deploy police in Barangay Sinsin following the request of Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña for purposes of police visibility in the area.

Garma instead sought for clarification from Osmeña if he merely requested for police deployment or establishment of a police force in the barangay.

The city police director explained that deployment is the movement of policemen in an area to conduct police activities.

On the other hand, an establishment of a police detachment, according to Garma, means assigning police officers to the barangay. /Delta Dyrecka Letigio, USJ-R Journalism Intern