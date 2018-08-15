Four Chinese nationals hurt in elevator mishap
Four Chinese nationals were injured after an elevator of a hotel collapsed in Oslob town, Cebu.
The Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DOLE-7) said they will look into the incident to determine whether or not there were lapses on the part of the hotel management.
DOLE-7 information Officer Luchel Taniza said they will deploy an investigating team to check the whether the company has complied with the Occupational Safety and Health policy.
