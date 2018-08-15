DENR-7 to start electronic data capture of land records

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Central Visayas (DENR-7) will start the electronic data capture of two million sheets of land records by September this year.

Engr. Maria Fe C. Baquirquir, chief of the Records Section, Surveys and Mapping Division of the DENR-7, said they target to complete the data capture within 18 months.

Baquirquir said they target to complete the survey of at least 1,978 residential lands and 1,246 agricultural lands for the issuance of patents.