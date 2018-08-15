Drug target killed, cohort nabbed in Talisay

A high-value target died while his alleged companion was arrested in a drug bust by the Cebu provincial police drug enforcement and intelligence units at Sitio Kimba in Barangay Cansojong, Talisay City at past 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15.

Chief Insp. Alejandro Batobalonos identified the 35-year-old target as Socrates Dakay who succumbed to two gunshot wounds while his alleged cohort was identified as Marlon Navarro.

Batobalonos said Dakay fired shots at the police who fired back and hit him twice.

Dakay is said to be in the Cebu police’s drug watchlist since he disposes 300 grams of illegal drugs a week.

The 49-year-old Navarro told Cebu Daily News that he was only hired by Dakay to feed his horse. Recovered from the crime scene were packs of shabu worth P1.3 milion, one pistol and ammunition.