Suspected Abu Sayyaf member arrested in Carcar

By Intern | August 16,2018 - 08:40 AM

A suspected Abu Sayyaf member was arrested on August 16, Thursday morning, in Barangay Ocaña, Carcar City Cebu.

The suspect was identified as Pelonio Oger Roma, 68, who was arrested inside his rented house.

PO2 Allan Villasurdan, desk officer of Carcar Police Station said the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG-7) implemented a search warrant issued by Judge Gilbert Moises of the Regional Trial Court Branch 18 in Cebu City against Roma.

Police recovered firearms including a .45 caliber gun and a grenade during the search.

Villasurdan also said that the CIDG received intelligence report that Roma is a member of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG).

The suspect is now under CIDG-7 custody. /Delta Dyrecka Letigio, USJ-R Journalism Intern