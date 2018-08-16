Retired cop shot dead in Lapu-Lapu City

A retired policeman was shot dead at the crossing of M.L. Quezon Highway and Marcelo Fernan Bridge, Barangay Pusok, Lapu-Lapu city at past 3 a.m. on Thursday (August 16).

The victim was identified as SPO2 Wilfredo Amores, 56, a resident of Barangay Marigondon, Lapu-Lapu City.

He died on the spot after he sustained a gunshot wound on his head and body.

Initial police investigation showed that the victim was driving his motorcycle with a woman back rider when unidentified assailants riding on board a motorcycle were tailing them.

The back rider was unharmed.

Amores was last assigned at Pusok Police Station before he filed his retirement last February.

Police investigators, however, expressed there are no reports indicating that Amores was involved in illegal drugs.