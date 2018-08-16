Opposition team says Kawit deal a “fundraising Project” for 2019 elections

A fundraising project for the May 2019 elections?

This was how members from the opposition United Barug Team Rama described the eagerness of Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña to sign the P18-billion Kawit Island development project with a Gokongwei-led firm.

“Dinha mukuha og pundo para elections. Pang election na. Fund raising ni nila para sa elections,” said Councilor Jun Alcover.

Councilor Raymond Alvin Garcia also said their group will fight to prevent the deal from happening.

Garcia announced that they will file another complaint against the city government in the event that the court cannot grant a temporary restraining order against the city government and the Universal Hotels and Resorts Inc. (UHRI).