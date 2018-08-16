Task Force Willy to investigate killing of retired cop

A police task force was created by the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LLCPO) to investigate the killing of retired SPO2 Wilfredo Amores.

Supt. Eloveo Marquez, chief of the Investigation Detection and Management Branch of LLCPO, said the Task Force Willy was formed since the victim is a former policeman assigned in the city police.

Amores was shot dead at the crossing of M.L. Quezon Highway and Marcelo Fernan Bridge, Barangay Pusok, Lapu-Lapu city at past 3 a.m. on Thursday (August 16).

He died on the spot after he sustained a gunshot wound on his head and body.

Initial police investigation showed that the victim was driving his motorcycle with a woman back rider when unidentified assailants riding on board a motorcycle were tailing them.

The back rider was unharmed.

Marquez said they are looking into three possible motives in killing the retired cop, including robbery-homicide, personal grudge, and a possible love triangle motive.

Reports have also surfaced that Amores won in a poker game at the Cebu Yacht Club prior to the crime.

His bag, which was believed to contain the cash prize, was taken by the assailants.

On the other hand, the woman back rider of the victim is an employee of a casino.

Marquez, however, clarified that Amores has no derogatory record while in police service.

Amores formally retired from service last March 8.