Police confiscates P1M worth of drugs from Tejero peddlers

At least one million worth of suspected shabu were confiscated by Cebu City policemen from five individuals in separate operations in Barangay Tejero on Wednesday.

Senior Insp. Joemar Pomarejos led personnel of the Waterfront Police Station in the arrest of two suspected drug peddlers from Sitio Judas, Barangay Tejero at 4 p.m.

The police team confiscated 60 grams of shabu with a street value of P768,000 from suspects Christian “Rey Rey” Torres, 39, and Mary Jay Ramirez, 21. Torres was the subject of the police operation.

On the same day, elements of the Pari-an Police Station in coordination with Waterfront police arrested three drug personalities and rescued two girls aged 15 and 16-years-old from Sitio Looban of the same barangay.

The joint police operation resulted to the recovery of 25 grams of suspected shabu worth around P320,000 from suspects Charmine Lisondra, 26, Rufflyn Rosell, 25, and Thomas Cerojano, 29.

Chief Insp. Kenneth Albotra, head of the Pari-an Police Station, said that Lisondra, who is the subject of their operation is from Sitio Kamansi, Barangay Lorega but would peddle drugs to her two cohorts who are from Barangay Tejero.

The five drug suspects are now detained while police prepare charges for the violation of the Anti-Drugs Law against them while the two minors were turned over to social workers for counseling.