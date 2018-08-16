Tomas, opposition councilors agree: Serge needs to run for senator

Cebu City officials are in agreement on one call- to make Sergio “Serge” Osmeña III run for senator.

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña, the brother of the former senator, said that having Serge at the senate will mean representation for the city and the rest of the Cebu province.

The mayor, however, said that his brother is no longer interested in politics.

Councilors Joel Garganera and Raymond Alvin Garcia expressed support on having Serge as a Senator for the benefit of Cebu.