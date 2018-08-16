Oslob officials to probe elevator accident

The local government of Oslob is conducting an investigation to determine who should take liability for the elevator accident on Wednesday morning (August 15).

At least four Chinese nationals were injured due to the incident.

Oslob Mayor Jose Tumulak said their engineers are assessing whether lapses were committed by the Seafari Hotel.

Tumulak remained hopeful the accident would not affect the tourist arrivals in their town.

The injured Chinese nationals are now recuperating at a Cebu City hospital.