Play now and win prizes at SM’s Balloon Battle

Experience an awesome and exciting Balloon Battle with your squad at SM City Cebu’s first ever augmented reality game zone.

Join the fun on August 19 to 21 at the Northwing Atrium of SM City Cebu during mall hours and win great prizes.

It’s so easy to join. Two to three players must catch the #AweSM 60 balloons in a span of 60 seconds. Players will hold a large SM logo mock up as their controller. There will be an object on screen moving in parallel to the mock up. Players must avoid the red “balloon bombs” during the game. Hit 5 balloon bombs and they are out of the game. The game automatically notifies the players once they survive the challenge. Top 3 players of the day get instant prizes.

The Balloon Battle is just one of the many exciting events of SM City Cebu this Cybermonth.