International Culinary Arts Academy Cebu opens training restaurant to public for a limited period

The International Culinary Arts Academy Cebu has once again opened their training restaurant to the public for a period of eight (8) weeks only starting last August 09, 2018 and only until the 29th of September 2018. The Salle à Manger, which is French for the Dining Room, is managed by the academy and operated and run by their chefs and students featuring a Modern French Cuisine concept for this semester. Open only every Thursday to Saturday from 6pm to 10pm, with limited seating. They are also open to private bookings and functions.

Their students are 100% hands-on in the operation of the restaurant and they also manage their kitchen stations from inventory & requisition, prepping & setting up their stations and cooking to order all the food in the entire menu. They also rotate in different kitchen stations from grill, sauté, fry, cold & pastry and are also the one who take care of the foyer as servers responsible for serving food & beverages to the guests, says Jeremy Young, Dean of ICAAC and trains the students as their Maître d’ Hôtel (Restaurant Manager). The current Modern French menu is the collaboration between the chefs & the graduating students of the academy.

The appetizer menu includes items such as Foie Gras de Canard (Duck Liver from France), Poached Egg with Asparagus & Truffled Hollandaise, Tartine of Avocado with Roquefort Cheese to name a few. For the main course, items include Norwegian Salmon, Chilean Seabass, Pork Loin Chop, US Angus Striploin Steak, Beef Cheeks Bourguignon, Magret de Canard (Duck Breast from France) and Lamb Cutlets with weekly specials.

According to Young, “The primary purpose of operating our training restaurant and opening to the public is to provide actual training for our culinary students.”

Reservations are highly recommended as seats are limited.

The Salle à Manger, an ICAAC Training Restaurant is located at the International Culinary Arts Academy Cebu building with address Don Gervacio Quijada Street, Guadalupe, Cebu City.

Call them at 4125241 or 0949 6953426 for inquiries or reservations.