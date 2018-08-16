SM Seaside Cybermonth introduces BAI CITY CON

SM Seaside City celebrates Cybermonth to a series of promos and events for cyber enthusiasts. Join and celebrate with SM Seaside City and experience fun.

Happening at the Mountain Wing Atrium is the biggest free cosplay contest starting 10AM down to the beat in the afternoon on August 18; wear your best costume and live your fantasy character in awe.

Gather teams from different game play, win battle at the mobile legend tournament, win exciting prices, and enjoy the fun with one’s game-face on at the Mountain Wing Atrium on August 18.

On August 24 t0 25, the first and biggest conference on digital media has set on ground bringing the latest trends and tools of new media in different platforms.

The Bai City Con 2018 brings innovative ways in managing media sources and promotions to different businesses in the digital age happening at the Skyhall B, Third Floor at the Mountain Wing of SM Seaside City.

Visit SM Seaside City Cebu (Official) on Facebook for more details on Cybermonth and visit www.baicity.ph for more details on the upcoming biggest digital conference in Cebu.