Cops nab ex-dealer in drug bust
Police arrested a resident of Barangay Suba, Cebu City during a drug bust in the area Thursday afternoon.
Chief Insp.Allan Rosario, San Nicolas police precinct chief, said the 34-year-old suspect Jerry Alcuezera yielded P64,000 worth of shabu.
Alcuezera claimed that he stopped selling drugs two years ago and resumed dealing in them since his wife was scheduled to deliver their baby next week.
