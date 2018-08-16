More teams sign up for Milo Visayas Regional Finals in Cebu

MORE schools have signed up for the upcoming Milo Little Olympics Visayas Regional Finals which is slated Aug. 30 to Sept. 2 in Cebu City.

Visayas Regional Finals overall organizer Ricky Ballesteros said 100 schools have already registered for the annual school-based multisporting meet that features 15 sporting events.

Ballesteros said he is expecting 5,000 plus athletes from different schools around the Visayas to compete. Some will come from Bacolod City, Roxas, Aklan, Bayawan, and Dumaguete.

“As of now we have 100 schools and tomorrow we will have the final meeting with regard to this matter because we are expecting more than 200 schools and 5,000 athletes to join,” Ballesteros said.

Last year, 5,490 athletes from 269 schools competed in the meet also held in various venues around Cebu City.

Among the schools expected to compete this year are secondary division defending champion University of San Carlos (USC)-Basic Education and elementary division champion Saint John Institute of Bacolod City. Other noted teams are the University of Cebu (UC), Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC), Abellana National School (ANS), and Silliman University (SU) of Dumaguete City.

The 15 sporting events in the meet are arnis, athletics, badminton, basketball, chess, football, gymnastics, karatedo, lawn tennis, scrabble, sepak takraw, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, and volleyball.