All set for IP Games in Ifugao

IT’S all systems go for the staging of the 3rd leg of the Indigenous Peoples Games (IPG) in the province of Ifugao on August 21 to 23.

A total of 400 participants from 11 local government units (LGUs) including Aguinaldo, Alfonso Lista, Asipulo, Banaue, Hingyon, Hungduan, Kiangan, Lagawe, Lamut, Mayoyao, and Tinoc are expected to compete in the three-day competition which will feature the traditional sports and games of the IPs.

Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Commissioner Charles Raymond A. Maxey, who oversees the project implementation, said he is very excited to witness the unique traditional games of the Igorot.

“This is our third leg of the IP Games following the two previous ones in Lake Sebu, South Cotabato and Davao del Norte. We are very excited to witness and learn from the unique traditional games in Ifugao,” he said.

Ifugao Provincial Sports Coordinator Maureen Inhumang, for her part, said they have worked in close coordination with the Indigenous Peoples Education (IPED) for the selection of the participating LGUs and traditional games that will be played.

The 11 municipalities will be divided into 6 cluster teams who will compete in the traditional games such as pating race, akkad, hanggul, volleyball in g-string, bowot, lattik, labba race, kadang-kadang, paktilan, bultong, log race, guyyudan, pig catching, munbayu, and munparti ya munlagim.

Maxey said that the food for the participants as well as collared and round neck t-shirts, and transportation subsidy will be provided by PSC while the venues will be provided by the host province.

Ifugao Governor Pedro G. Mayam-o is expected to grace the opening ceremony.