Lapu-Lapu Police creates Task Group to probe cop killing

THE Lapu-Lapu City Police Office has created a Special Investigation Task Group for a thorough investigation and immediate resolution of the murder of SPO2 Wilfredo Amores.

Supt. Eloveo Marquez, Chief of the Investigation and Detective Management Branch (IDMB) said, “Task Force Willy” composed of the City Police Director, IDMB, Homicide and the Pusok Police Station is now looking into three possible motives in the killing: one is robbery-homicide, as the footage of the incident showed that the suspects took his sling bag. Second is personal grudge, which could be related to his being a financier of a casino at the Cebu Yacht Club, and third is a possible love triangle, considering that the woman who rode at the back of Amores’ motorcycle was married.

Amores is a retired police official who had been assigned in Lapu-Lapu City. He was on board his motorcycle when motorcycle-riding assailants shot him.

Marquez received reports that Amores had just won a poker game at the casino and had his chips cashed out before leaving the establishment.

The sling bag taken by the two suspects may have contained an undetermined amount of cash and other personal belongings.

They are also investigating the woman employee of the casino to check if they were in a relationship or if the woman had knowledge about Amores’ murder.

Marquez said Amores had no derogatory records while in the service.

Amores just retired last March 8 and had not yet received his full retirement benefits except for his leave credits.