Abu Sayyaf ‘member’ nabbed with firearms

TWO days after the release of the travel advisory from the United Kingdom (UK) for the southern part of Cebu, a suspected Abu Sayyaf was arrested in Barangay Ocaña, Carcar City early dawn yesterday.

The suspect was identified as Oger Roma Pelonio, 59, of Sultan Kudarat and living in a rented house in Carcar for the past six years.

Regional Trial Court Branch 18 Presiding Judge Gilbert Moises issued a search warrant last August 15 for the authorities to search Pelonio’s residence for alleged firearms.

Recovered from Pelonio’s residence were several firearms and ammunition, a Quran, a taqiyah, mobile phones, and a grenade.

The warrant was served in a joint operation with the Carcar City Police, (CIDG-7), and intelligence units of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

Police Regional Office Spokesperson, Supt. Reynan Tolentin, said that Pelonio will remain with the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG-7) for further investigation.

“Well, we are still validating the reports regarding his background. Siguro he has a mission here in Central Visayas. CIDG is getting information on his linkages, possible other companions,” Tolentin said.

Pelonio denied being a member of Abu Sayyaf or any militant group in the country, saying he was too old to work for such causes.

“Dili man tawn ko Abu Sayyaf, dili gani ko Muslim. Naglibog gani ko unsa akong sala,” said Pelonio.

Pelonio also claimed that he was a soldier of the AFP in 1960 and resigned nine years after.

Col. Mendel Aguilar, spokesperson for the AFP Central Command said they have yet to verify the claims of Pelonio.

“Whether he is a member or not, it is immaterial right now because of the firearms and suspected explosives that were recovered from his possession. He is not excused. We will also not tolerate anybody from our ranks,” Aguilar said.

Senior Supt. Angelito Dumangeng, PRO-7 deputy regional director for operations said that they are strengthening the security of Southern Cebu especially in Badian and Dalaguete which were particularly mentioned in the UK travel advisory.

“We are strengthening our intelligence as shown in the joint operation of all the units in Central Visayas, they are conducting joint operations and joint monitoring of these cases,” Dumangeng said.

“What is important for the public is to be alert, everybody must cooperate,” Aguilar said.