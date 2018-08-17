Woman nabbed in Mambaling buy-bust
A 24-year-old jobless woman was collared by operatives of Mambaling police precinct at past 8 p.m. on Thursday (August 16).
The buy bust operation of Mambaling Police,led by er who led the anti illegal drugs operation.
The suspect was identified as Grechen Rebonsa, a resident of Sitio Ibabao, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City.
Chief Insp.Randy Caballes, precinct commander, said Rebonsa is a street level drug pusher based on the reports from her neighbors.
Recovered from her were 19 small sachets of shabu
The arrested suspect is now temporary detained at the jail facility of Mambaling police precinct.
