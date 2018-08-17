Fisherfolks to Visayas Ombudsman: Probe officials who tolerate commercial fishing at Tañon Strait

The Tañon Strait Fisherfolks Federation sought the help of the Office of the Ombudsman in the Visayas to go after public officials who back commercial fishers who operate within the 500,000-hectare protected seascape.

Under environmental protection laws, commercial-scale fishing is not allowed on municipal waters.

Venerando Carbon, the federation’s interim president, said some politicians in Cebu and Negros Oriental have intervened in releasing illegal commercial fishing vessels that were apprehended by Bantay Dagat members.

Deputy Ombudsman for the Visayas Paul Elmer Clemente said they will look closely into the request of the fisherfolks’ federation.